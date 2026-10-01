Croatia vs England UEFA Nations League preview: Everything you need to know

Croatia vs England: Match details

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rujevica

Croatia and England will kick-off on 3 October 2026 at 16:00 GMT (12:00 PM EST / 17:00 BST / 18:00 SAST).

Group A3 heavyweights meet in Rijeka

Croatia return to home soil at the HNK Rijeka Stadium Rujevica to host England for Matchday 3 of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A campaign in Group A3. Following a mixed opening international window, head coach Slaven Bilić's squad aim to leverage home conditions to secure a vital result and climb the group standings. For Thomas Tuchel's England, taking the trip to Rijeka following a clinical away victory over the weekend presents an important test as they look to keep pressure on group leaders Spain.

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Croatia's mixed September window

Croatia enter Saturday's encounter looking to rebound after experiencing a tough 4–1 away defeat against Spain on Matchday 2 (September 29). Forward Dion Drena Beljo scored Croatia's sole goal in Seville before Spain took control. The result follows an impressive opening-day 2–1 away victory over Czechia in Prague on Matchday 1 (September 26), leaving Slaven Bilić, Luka Modrić, Joško Gvardiol, and Mateo Kovačić focused on restoring defensive composure at home.

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The Three Lions' bounce-back drive

England travel to Croatia brimming with confidence after securing a disciplined 2–0 away victory over Czechia in Prague on Matchday 2 (September 29). Following an opening 3–2 home defeat to Spain at Wembley, second-half goals from Anthony Gordon (47') and captain Harry Kane (69') earned Thomas Tuchel his first Nations League win in charge. Supported by Trent Alexander-Arnold's playmaking and Jude Bellingham's creative drive, the Three Lions aim to build an away winning streak.

Can Croatia's midfield engine slow England's wing attack?

Historical encounters between these two footballing powerhouses have yielded high tactical drama, including England's 4–2 World Cup group victory earlier in the summer. Croatia will look to control central possession through Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, and Petar Sučić while deploying Dion Drena Beljo and Ivan Perišić in rapid transition. Meanwhile, England will rely on dynamic wide play through Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon to stretch Croatia's backline. With crucial Group A3 points on the line, Saturday's clash promises intense European action from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Slaven Bilic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Croatia ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel similarly has not released a projected XI for England, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. The squad does include Morgan Gibbs-White, who was called up on an emergency basis, and Alex Scott, who made his senior debut in the previous fixture.

Form

Croatia head into this match having won two and lost two of their last five outings, with their most recent result a damaging 4-1 defeat to Spain. Prior to that, they recorded a 2-1 win away at Czechia in the Nations League. Across those five games, the Vatreni scored six goals but conceded nine, a return that reflects the defensive fragility Bilic has been pressed to address. Their World Cup campaign earlier in the year produced wins over Ghana and Panama before a quarter-final exit to Portugal.

England arrive with three wins from their last five, most recently the 2-0 victory over Czechia. Their Nations League campaign also included a 3-2 defeat to Spain, though Tuchel's side showed considerable attacking output during the summer, beating France 6-4 in a remarkable World Cup semi-final before losing to Argentina in the final. England scored fifteen goals across those five matches, conceding ten, underlining both their attacking potency and the occasional defensive exposure at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a comprehensive 4-2 England victory over Croatia at the 2026 World Cup in June, a result that set the tone for England's tournament run. Before that, England beat Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020 and won 2-1 in a Nations League meeting in November 2018. Croatia's sole win across the last five head-to-head fixtures came at the 2018 World Cup, a 2-1 victory that eliminated England at the semi-final stage. The overall record across these five matches favours England, who have won three times to Croatia's one, with one draw.

Standings