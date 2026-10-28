Cristiano Ronaldo named BOAT winner! France Football readers vote Portuguese icon's 2008 triumph ahead of Lionel Messi's 2012 campaign

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Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been crowned the winner of the inaugural B.O.A.T. (Ballon d'Or of All Time) award following a global fan vote. The legendary Portuguese forward saw his iconic 2008 campaign at Manchester United recognized as the greatest individual year in the history of the prestigious trophy.

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Ronaldo edges Messi in historic vote

In a move that has reignited the eternal debate over footballing supremacy, France Football introduced a unique accolade following their most recent gala. The B.O.A.T. award was designed to settle which specific Ballon d'Or winning season stands above all others in the annals of the sport. Ronaldo emerged victorious, with his sensational 2008 form for Manchester United securing the top spot in the public poll.

The result sees the Al-Nassr star narrowly beat out his career-long rival Lionel Messi. Specifically, the voters preferred Ronaldo's first Golden Ball triumph over Messi's record-breaking 2012 season, a year in which the Argentine famously netted 91 goals for club and country.

New criteria for the B.O.A.T. award

Unlike the traditional Ballon d'Or, which relies on a panel of international journalists to determine the winner, the B.O.A.T. award shifted the power directly to the supporters. France Football opened the voting to its digital audience, allowing fans to weigh in on which version of their favorite legends truly deserved the ultimate crown of the greatest of all time.

The nomination list featured only those who had secured multiple Golden Balls during their playing days. This prestigious group included the likes of Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, Marco van Basten, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Kevin Keegan and Franz Beckenbauer, alongside Real Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano and Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

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Fans pay to crown their idols

Participating in this historic poll came with a unique catch, as users were required to pay a one-euro fee to cast their vote. To encourage participation despite the fee, the organizers entered all voters into a prize draw for two tickets to the 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The initiative proved popular, with thousands of fans opting to pay for the privilege of backing their chosen era of greatness. The data revealed that over 5,000 individuals actually voted multiple times to ensure their favorite player came out on top.

Ronaldo and Messi dominate top 12

Ronaldo and Messi completely dominated the voting, occupying the top 12 spots between them. It was not until 13th place that another player broke their stranglehold, with Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario claiming the position thanks to his memorable 2002 Ballon d'Or triumph.