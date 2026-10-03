Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Portugal v Wales - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Cristiano Ronaldo stirs a fresh storm in Portugal

Portugal
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC vs Neftchi Fargona
Neftchi Fargona
AFC Champions League Elite
Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl
Al-Wasl
Norway vs Portugal
Norway
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal vs Norway
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Uzbekistan
United Arab Emirates
Norway

One like that sparked the crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the centre of a storm within the Portugal national team. A single interaction on social media has triggered a wave of criticism, with tension mounting over his future and his role with the "Brazil of Europe".

French website "Foot Mercato" report that the row flared after Ronaldo liked a post claiming "no one can touch Cristiano". He had just left Portugal's camp following Jorge Jesus's decision to leave him on the substitutes' bench.

The timing could hardly have been more sensitive. Many read the Portugal captain's gesture as an indirect message about his standing in the squad, especially with questions piling up over his role and how he will be used in the coming phase.

At 41, Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in the Portugal line-up. Yet the debate over his appearances and technical role has grown louder as the national team edges towards life after its golden generation.

One like has become fresh fuel for Ronaldo's crisis with the national team. All eyes are now on the veteran's relationship with the coaching staff and his place in the dressing room.



ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google