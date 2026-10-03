Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the centre of a storm within the Portugal national team. A single interaction on social media has triggered a wave of criticism, with tension mounting over his future and his role with the "Brazil of Europe".

French website "Foot Mercato" report that the row flared after Ronaldo liked a post claiming "no one can touch Cristiano". He had just left Portugal's camp following Jorge Jesus's decision to leave him on the substitutes' bench.

The timing could hardly have been more sensitive. Many read the Portugal captain's gesture as an indirect message about his standing in the squad, especially with questions piling up over his role and how he will be used in the coming phase.

At 41, Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in the Portugal line-up. Yet the debate over his appearances and technical role has grown louder as the national team edges towards life after its golden generation.

One like has become fresh fuel for Ronaldo's crisis with the national team. All eyes are now on the veteran's relationship with the coaching staff and his place in the dressing room.







