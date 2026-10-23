Cristiano Ronaldo sees debate emerge over his 982nd goal: this is the verdict

Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Al-Nassr beat Al-Faisaly 3-1. It was the 41-year-old Portuguese player's 982nd official career goal, though the strike sparked debate after the match. The goal remains credited to Ronaldo, moving him another step closer to 1,000.

Away from home, Al-Nassr started brightly and took an early lead. Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored from a Sadio Mané pass, sending the visitors into half-time 1-0 ahead.

João Félix delivered a measured cross into the box in the 49th minute, where his Portuguese compatriot was waiting. Ronaldo headed the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

But the goal sparked debate over who should get the credit. Ronaldo flicked Félix's cross on with his head before the ball struck defender Jiroto directly and went into the net. Social media users questioned whether it was Ronaldo's goal or an own goal.

Whether Ronaldo's header was already heading towards goal before Andrei Girotto changed the ball's direction was the key question. The official website and the Saudi Pro League's match centre still list Ronaldo as the scorer. Local media also confirm that the referee credited the Portuguese player with the goal on the official match sheet.

Al-Faisaly fought back in the 66th minute when Théo Bongonda pulled a goal back to make it 2-1. Al-Nassr still had work to do in the closing stages.

Just over ten minutes from the end, Ângelo Gabriel put the result beyond doubt. The substitute received a pass from Al-Hamdan and curled the ball superbly into the far corner, sealing a 3-1 win and three points for Al-Nassr.



