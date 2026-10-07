Cristiano Ronaldo responds directly to Lionel Messi on Instagram: "Leo..."

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded on Instagram to the international retirement of his "eternal rival" Lionel Messi. He did so under a post from the Argentine thanking everyone for his years with the national team.

"Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will live on forever," Ronaldo responded under Messi's post. "You have all my respect for everything you have achieved with Argentina. A hug."

Messi and Ronaldo both dominated the headlines during the past international break. Messi did so because of his farewell match for the national team against Benin last night.

Ronaldo's break was far more negative. The 41-year-old Portuguese left the national team after a conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus, posted a long statement expressing his dissatisfaction and has made himself available again for the next international break in November.

"Yesterday was my last match and I already miss wearing the blue and white," reads the message from Messi to which Ronaldo responded. "I know I am making the right decision. It was an incredible journey, full of happiness and also some sadness, but I am certain it was worth it."

"And I still have many things to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This journey would have been impossible without my family, who were always by my side and supported me, especially in difficult moments, when I needed it most."

"My friends, all the team-mates and coaches I had, together with their coaching staffs, were also indispensable. I do not want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and, as I always say, I know he helped us by being here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took," he is of course referring to Diego Armando Maradona.

"Thanks to the clubs I played for, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to devote myself to my country when it was time to defend the national team's shirt. And of course thanks also to God: without his guidance and will, we would not even dream of getting this far."

"I am grateful. I love you all very much, I will miss you and I will always thank you for standing by our side, by my side," Messi said.







