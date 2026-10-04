Cristiano Ronaldo lands in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal captain landed in Riyadh last Sunday, ahead of his country's UEFA Nations League clash with Norway, and now turns his attention to a return to action in an Al-Nassr shirt.

Over the coming days, the 41-year-old striker is expected to rejoin Al-Nassr's training sessions as he builds towards Friday's Saudi Pro League meeting with Al-Diriyah, coached by his compatriot Bruno Lage.

His return to Riyadh follows the end of his duty with Portugal, who booked their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. The international break is done. Now the focus shifts back to Al-Nassr.

Georgina Rodriguez marked the trip on her social media accounts, sharing photos from inside the plane alongside shots of the couple's arrival at Riyadh airport as Ronaldo gears up for the next stage with his club.