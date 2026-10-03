The split between Cristiano Ronaldo and the national team has now reached Portuguese politics. Parliament have an urgent message for the football association, according to Portuguese media.

Wednesday evening brought the row between head coach Jorge Jesus and Ronaldo to a head. The star took his private jet and left the camp after falling out with the head coach. Ronaldo said that "the truth" will come out.

Not long after, O Jogo claimed it meant the end of Ronaldo's international career, but the door now appears to be slightly ajar again. Spanish newspaper MARCA reported on Saturday that the Portuguese football association are pushing for a reconciliation between Jesus and CR7.

Now several Portuguese media outlets say politics are also getting involved. The football association have reportedly been told to bring Ronaldo and Jesus back together. A meeting is said to be due to take place next week.

For more than twenty years, Ronaldo has been one of Portugal's most important faces and his performances have given him enormous symbolic value for the country. A definitive split between the superstar and the national team would not only have sporting consequences but, according to the Portuguese reports, could also damage the international image of the team and the football association.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro is therefore said to have already made contact with those involved. The 2030 World Cup, which will be staged in Portugal, Spain and Morocco, also makes the situation even more sensitive.

For years, Ronaldo has been seen as one of the main figureheads of Portuguese football and could also play an important commercial and promotional role around the World Cup.