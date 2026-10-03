Lamine Yamal left his mark as Spain beat the Czech Republic 3-1 on Saturday evening in the third round of the UEFA Nations League.

The Barcelona star opened the scoring for the Matadors inside six minutes.

Yamal had already found the net in Spain's previous two matches against England and Croatia.

Football statistics account "Mister Chip" noted on X that Yamal became the first player to score within the first six minutes in three consecutive international matches since Antoine Zemlianukhin.

Zemlianukhin pulled off the feat with Kyrgyzstan between December 2017 and March 2018, scoring in the first minute against Brunei, the fifth minute against Myanmar and the second minute against India.

Yamal got there with his second-minute strikes against England and Croatia, followed by his sixth-minute goal against the Czech Republic.







