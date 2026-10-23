Raphinha returns to face Real Madrid with the confidence of a player who has made El Clasico one of his favourite stages.

According to Marca, the Barcelona star is gearing up for another battle with Los Blancos, with plenty of factors pointing to him taking centre stage.

His last six matches against Real Madrid have all ended in Barcelona wins. He scored seven goals along the way.

Raphinha has worked out how to deal with Real Madrid, and with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in particular. Most of his goals during this run have flown past the Belgian.

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The Brazilian's pace, his ferocity in one-on-ones and the ease with which he exploits space have done serious damage to the Real Madrid defence. This goes beyond statistics. The winger has proven he knows how to read a Clasico and find the route that turns him into a decisive player.

Add to that record the form he brings into this fixture. The Brazilian currently tops the La Liga scoring charts, ahead of Kylian Mbappe, which only cements his status as one of the game's most dangerous attackers.

Raphinha is still working his way back from injury, yet he is in a spell that blends confidence, efficiency and genuine influence. Those are three things Barcelona need for a match this demanding.

Against Paris Saint-Germain, he returned from his absence but left the impression he still needs to find his rhythm.

That comeback mattered, though it also called for patience. He lacked the continuity to show his most explosive self, and to recover the speed of execution that usually makes him the difference.

Even so, that match should be seen as the first step on the road back to full sharpness.