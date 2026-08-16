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Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Courtois leads the farewells: a prominent name departs Real Madrid

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End of an era: emotional and moving messages

José Mourinho has begun reshaping Real Madrid's technical staff, and one of its most prominent members has already walked out of the door.

According to Marca newspaper, Luis Llopis has announced his exit as Real Madrid's goalkeeping coach after many years at the club. Nuno Santos takes over as his successor, having previously worked with Mourinho at Tottenham, Roma and Benfica.

Llopis wrote in his farewell message: "It was wonderful to live and feel this experience. Thank you."



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Former and current Real Madrid goalkeepers flooded the post with touching replies. Thibaut Courtois wrote: "Thank you for everything, my friend."

"Thank you for all your love," said Sergio Mestre, while Luis López wrote: "Thank you for everything." Toni Fuidias and Kiko Casilla described the coach as "the best", and Kepa and Ferran González simply posted emojis on his message.

Andriy Lunin and Keylor Navas, two of the most prominent goalkeepers Llopis worked with, have yet to send him farewell messages.

Llopis was there for Real Madrid's last five Champions League triumphs. He joined the club in 2015 as part of Rafa Benítez's technical staff, then stayed on after the Spaniard's departure once Zinedine Zidane took charge, becoming part of the era that delivered three consecutive European titles.

He left his position in the summer of 2018, coinciding with Zidane's exit, before returning to Real Madrid in 2021 alongside Carlo Ancelotti.

During his second spell, he helped Courtois produce his best Champions League performances in the 2021-2022 season, and he also prepared substitutes Kepa and Lunin to feature during the 2023-2024 edition.

After Ancelotti's departure, Llopis carried on working under Xabi Alonso and then Álvaro Arbeloa. Mourinho's arrival brought his final spell with the Spanish giants to an end.

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