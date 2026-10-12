Could the German national team face a match behind closed doors?

UEFA have fined the Serbian football association €50,000 and ordered them to play one match behind closed doors after racist and discriminatory behaviour by their fans during matches against Greece (1-2) and the Netherlands (1-2). Serbia's next home match is against Germany at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on 13 November.

Despite the punishment, the Serbian association are still seeking a compromise. In a statement, they said they were trying to secure permission for at least children to attend. The plans also include admission for 2,000 German fans.

Serbia's fans had already been barred from their first match against Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena. UEFA imposed that sanction in December 2024 after Serbian fans attempted to set fire to an Albanian flag a few weeks earlier, during the Nations League match in Switzerland (1-1) in November 2024.

Under the sanction, UEFA also ordered a partial stadium closure for two of Serbia's UEFA home matches and banned the sale of away tickets to Serbian fans for two UEFA away matches. The first was in Austria in March 2025 as part of the Nations League play-offs. The second was the recent 2-0 defeat in Munich. UEFA also imposed an €80,000 fine.

Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

Germany are third in Group B of Nations League A after four matchdays, with five points. They trail both Greece and the Netherlands, the leading pair, by three points. Serbia are bottom of the group without a point.

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Three days after the match in Serbia, new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp's side face arch-rivals the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion in their final group-stage match.