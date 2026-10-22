"I think Liverpool would welcome Trent back because we football fans are all fickle," Collymore told Greek betting site Betarades when asked about Alexander-Arnold's future.

The right-back left his hometown club Liverpool in 2025 to the anger of some fans, who resented his move to Madrid. Alexander-Arnold signed with Real until 2031, but injuries overshadowed an inconsistent first season and he has still not really settled in. Under new coach Jose Mourinho, the England international is far from a guaranteed starter and has spent the full 90 minutes on the bench several times, including in Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

Mourinho often prefers new signing Denzel Dumfries on the right or moves midfielder Federico Valverde to right-back. "Alexander-Arnold suffers a new humiliation — a clear sign for the former Liverpool star," wrote the Liverpool Echo last weekend after the Liverpool-born player again failed to feature in Real's 4-1 LaLiga win over FC Sevilla.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold already thinking of leaving Real Madrid?

With his playing time falling short of expectations, Alexander-Arnold is said to be quietly considering leaving Madrid already. "If he says he was a bit naive in thinking that, when you play for Liverpool, Real Madrid are another step up, and if he says all the right things and then gets on the pitch and plays a ball 40 or 50 metres to someone who puts it into the penalty area so Isak can score, then he'll be welcomed back, because football fans are very, very forgiving," Collymore said, outlining how Alexander-Arnold could return to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has already made 354 competitive appearances for the Reds, but Collymore can also see him at Bayern Munich. "You could also easily see him following Harry Kane's path and moving to a club like Bayern, who would welcome him with open arms. He would charge down the right and play balls to Olise, Díaz and Harry Kane," said the 55-year-old, who played for Liverpool from 1995 to 1997.

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In recent months, Bayern have repeatedly been linked with a new right-back, with Feyenoord Rotterdam's Givairo Read reportedly back on the agenda for Bayern's decision-makers. Whether Bayern would consider someone in Alexander-Arnold's price range is doubtful, however. The 28-year-old's market value is estimated at around €60 million, and he has more than four and a half years left on his Real contract.

What options do Bayern Munich have at right-back?

Bayern also have two reliable right-backs in Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic, while new signing Nathaniel Brown can fill in on the right in an emergency instead of playing at left-back. As for Sacha Boey, the record champions intend to try again in the winter to find a suitable buyer for the Frenchman.

For Real this season, Alexander-Arnold has made six appearances in all competitions and registered one assist. After England national-team coach Thomas Tuchel had not selected him for the World Cup, Alexander-Arnold returned to the national team during the most recent international break. He started both Nations League matches against Czechia, a 2-0 away win in late September and a 3-0 home win in early October, earning his 35th and 36th international caps respectively.