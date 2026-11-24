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The Mexican press have linked Santiago Gimenez with a return to Feyenoord. The striker has yet to rediscover his form at FC Porto.

Gimenez played for Feyenoord from 2022 to 2025. After starting out as a substitute, the Mexican forward became the Rotterdam club's star player.

He scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for Feyenoord before moving to AC Milan for €30 million in January 2025.

In Italy, however, the 25-year-old striker struggled. Injuries played a part as he scored just seven goals in 37 appearances.

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Last summer, he moved to Porto to play under Francesco Farioli, but has struggled for minutes there too. According to Mexican journalist Daniel Reyes, he is now even third choice up front, behind Samu and André Silva.

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"He wants to play more, but he has to earn it. He did very well playing on the right wing recently, but he'll have to adapt to get more minutes," Reyes said.

"His best spell was at Feyenoord. He was good at Cruz Azul, but in Rotterdam he truly hit top form," he continued.

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Reyes does not rule out Gimenez returning to De Kuip. "His family still have a very close bond with the club."

"He and his wife felt very comfortable in Rotterdam. The people there really embraced him. The idea of him returning isn't so far-fetched. He would like to," he concluded.

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On Tuesday evening, Gimenez faces his former club with FC Porto. The Champions League match kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown on Ziggo Sport.