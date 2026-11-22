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Paris Saint-Germain are moving early to secure the future of one of the key figures in their sporting project, as the French club look to preserve stability in midfield and avoid leaving the futures of their first-choice players open to the possibility of departures in the coming years.

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The Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy are planning to extend Vitinha's contract, according to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira. The Portuguese midfielder's current deal runs until the summer of 2029. PSG want to add two more years, taking it to June 2031, with a clause allowing a further season's extension until 2032.

Paris want Vitinha for the long haul, and it's easy to see why. He's become one of the hardest players in the side to replace, organising play, controlling the tempo of matches and helping to build attacks. He also links the lines and gives his team-mates solutions when opponents press.

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Vitinha arrived from Porto in the summer of 2022 for €41.525 million, according to the Portuguese club's financial announcement of the deal. He'd just enjoyed an outstanding season there, playing 47 matches in all competitions and helping Porto win the league and cup double.

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His start in the French capital wasn't without its challenges. Gradually, though, he established himself, especially after Spaniard Luis Enrique took charge as head coach in 2023. Enrique handed him a more influential role in midfield, and Vitinha became the main pivot in the team's build-up play, making the most of his passing accuracy and his ability to read space and move under pressure.

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The proposed extension fits Paris Saint-Germain's policy of keeping hold of their key pillars. Last September the club renewed the contracts of several players, among them João Neves, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu, who signed new deals running until 2031. Fabián Ruiz extended his stay until 2028, with the option of a further year.

His numbers this season are good too: 15 matches for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions, three goals and two assists.

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His market value tells the story of how far he's come since moving to France. Transfermarkt now puts it at around €140 million, with Vitinha established as one of Europe's standout midfielders. Keeping him is a priority for Paris, even though his current contract runs until 2029 and the club face no contractual risk of an imminent departure.

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