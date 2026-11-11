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Liverpool's board have settled their position on the possibility of renewing the contract of first-team captain, the Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, whose deal expires at the end of the current season.

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Van Dijk is 35 years old. With only a few months remaining on his contract and no agreement reached over a renewal, doubts have grown over the Dutch star's future at Liverpool.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" said: "Andoni Iraola, Liverpool's current manager, and members of the club's board of directors believe the team still needs its captain."

Iraola has made no secret of his delight at what Van Dijk brings to the dressing room, while his performances on the pitch remain outstanding.

The Netherlands captain has also played every minute of this season's Premier League after the first ten rounds.

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Liverpool are expected to table an offer to Van Dijk over the coming days to renew his deal with the English club.

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Set to miss both UEFA Nations League matches against Greece (on Friday in Amsterdam) and Germany (on Monday in Berlin) after feeling physically unwell, Van Dijk addressed his future in the last few hours. On a possible contract renewal, he said: "We'll see. I'm not worried."

The centre-back explained that there is currently no news on his renewal.

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Van Dijk added: "But that doesn't mean there is any pressure or anything like that. I want to keep playing and continue what I'm giving. We'll see what the season brings us. I've had a great time with Liverpool so far. If this situation continues, that's excellent. And if it doesn't continue, I'll move to another club."

Jürgen Klopp brought Van Dijk to Liverpool in January 2018 from Southampton, who banked 84.65 million euros for the deal.

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At Anfield he has won every possible title, including the Champions League and two Premier League crowns. He has worn the captain's armband since 2023, following Jordan Henderson's departure.

An unpleasant surprise

Spaniard Xavi Hernández, the head coach of the Netherlands, has been dealt a heavy blow before the end of his side's group stage campaign in the UEFA Nations League. Captain Virgil van Dijk and forward Brian Brobbey will both miss the two upcoming fixtures through a lack of physical readiness.

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The Dutch Football Association confirmed the pair's exclusion on Monday, ahead of the matches against Greece and Germany in the final two rounds of Group One.

Van Dijk's absence comes despite his involvement in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, and despite playing every minute of his club's Premier League matches this season. The Dutch Association insisted he was not ready to feature at international level.

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October's 2-1 win over Serbia marked the 100th cap in the career of the Liverpool defender. His absence is a significant loss for the national team, given his leadership role and his importance in the backline.