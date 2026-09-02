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Andreas Koenigl

Translated by

Contract at PSG terminated: former Bayern Munich star is a free agent at 29

Ligue 1
R. Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Former Bayern Munich player Renato Sanches has hit the lowest point of his career at the age of just 29 after his contract with PSG was terminated.

Once tipped as one of Europe's brightest talents, Renato Sanches is now without a club at just 29. Portuguese outlet Record reports that Paris Saint-Germain have terminated the central midfielder's contract.

Despite having another year left on his PSG deal, the 32-cap Portugal international is now looking for the next step in his career after falling out of the picture in the French capital.

Most recently, PSG sent Sanches out on loan three times in a row, to Roma, Benfica and Panathinaikos. He failed to make a lasting impression at any of the three clubs or earn a permanent move. What comes next is still unclear, although Bundesliga side Union Berlin were recently mentioned as a possible destination.

Back at EURO 2016, Sanches burst onto the scene as an exceptional talent. That same year, he won the Golden Boy award as Europe's best U21 player, prompting Bayern Munich to pay around €35 million to Benfica. He never truly established himself in Munich, though.

Then came a loan move to Swansea City before Lille signed him for €20 million in 2019. Three years later, Sanches moved to PSG, where he again failed to nail down a place and ended up making just 27 appearances for the Paris side.

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