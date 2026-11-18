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Antonio Conte could return to the Juventus dugout. The Salento-born manager has opened the door to a comeback himself. Without a club after choosing to leave Napoli and letting the Manchester United opportunity pass without a fight, the former Juventus figure discussed a return to the Allianz Stadium dugout in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio.

"A circle that sooner or later will have to close": the manager used those words in a preview of an interview he gave today, which will be published in full on Friday. For the former national-team head coach, the Juventus chapter still lacks something, perhaps a happy ending.

He discussed his refusal in 2009 because of Diego and two more recent chances to return: Agnelli chose Sarri in 2019, then Giuntoli chose Thiago Motta for a tenure that ended just a year later. Conte will return to Juventus. He is waiting for "the right opportunity".

"I DON'T COMPROMISE" - "After Bari, I could have become Juve manager as early as 2009. I spoke a lot with Secco; Ranieri was in the dugout. There were lots of forwards and I said we needed wide players, but they signed Diego even though they knew full well I would play 4-2-4. They wanted assurances and asked me to go to the Barcelona-Manchester United Champions League final in Rome. I went into that meeting as Juventus manager. They told me Diego wanted to play 4-3-1-2: any other manager would have said yes, but I don't compromise. I could have done it, accepted the move from Bari to Juventus, but that's not how I am. So I told the club: "If a player is going to decide how we play, I'm not the right manager for you". I left that meeting knowing I would not become Juventus manager."

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ALREADY CLOSE TO RETURNING TWICE - "The curious thing about my relationship with Juve is that there have been times in the past when we could have reunited. It happened when they decided to appoint Sarri: I was available and, in fact, I then went to Inter. And it happened a second time when I was available and Giuntoli decided to appoint Thiago Motta: I went to Napoli."

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I'LL RETURN WHEN THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY COMES - "I often meet Juventus fans who ask me: "When are you coming back?". The answer is that I'll return when the opportunity arises, when certain circumstances align. It's difficult because two things have to align: I have to be available and Juventus have to be looking for a manager."

THE CIRCLE HAS TO CLOSE - "Sooner or later, we'll have to close that circle. I don't know whether it will be in one, ten or fifteen years, but I know I left something at Juventus. I know it won't be easy, although I think that sooner or later the circle will have to close."