Conte in advanced talks to take Tottenham job

Spurs are also attempting to bring in former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as they look to improve on a seventh-placed finish

Antonio Conte is in advanced talks to take over as head coach at Tottenham Goal Italy can confirm.

The Italian left his role as Inter boss after winning the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season and it appears he will now be heading back to the Premier League following a two-year spell with Chelsea back in 2016.

It is also understood that former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is also in discussions with Spurs, with the 48-year-old having previously worked with Conte at Juve.

What's the latest?

Former Inter boss Conte, who left the Nerazzurri after securing the Serie A title, is now looking at returning to England and is in advanced discussions with Tottenham.

Spurs are looking for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho, with Ryan Mason having only been given the job on a temporary basis until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Another former Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, was also in the frame to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Conte, who delivered the Premier League title during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, is the preferred choice.

The north London club are also looking at bringing in Fabio Paratici to take up a director of football role.

Paratici, who worked with Conte during the latter's hugely successful three-year spell in charge at Juve, is available having left the Turin giants after 11 years at the club.

Spurs had been keen on luring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club although they are likely to fail to convince Paris Saint-Germain to part with their head coach, with Real Madrid having already failed to land the Argentine.

Can Conte convince Kane to stay?

One of the first, and most important tasks that will greet Conte should he take the Tottenham job will be sorting out the future of star striker Harry Kane.

As reported by Goal, Kane has expressed his desire to leave Spurs as he grown disappointed by the lack of progress being made at the club.

It is not yet known if the appointment of Conte will change the England captain's mind, although it is likely to be seen as a positive move by the club in appointing a proven winner in the Italian.

Should Kane secure a transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs could look at making a move for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who formed a strong relationship with Conte at the San Siro over the last two seasons.

