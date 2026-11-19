Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Antonio Conte has spoken to Cronache di Spogliatoio, discussing the possibility of a move to Manchester United and a return to the Premier League:

“Manchester United have such an important history that, if anyone had been afraid of my methods, I don't think the Red Devils could have been afraid to bring in people who can build something important for you and take you back to your history.

Manchester United haven't won the Premier League for 13 years, since Ferguson was manager!

Alex is someone I hold in very high regard. I've read his book and, when I was managing Chelsea, I also had the honour of going to his home.

Advertisement Advertisement

I find it offensive to Manchester United to hear certain things said.”