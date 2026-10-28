Ibrahim Maza will not join Paris Saint-Germain this winter, despite the Bayer Leverkusen and Algeria man's eye-catching form for his German club and interest from several sides chasing his signature.

French outlet "RMC Sport" report that PSG have no plans to make an offer for the Algerian in January. There is simply no appetite inside the club to pursue him right now.

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That stance holds firm even after the serious injury to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, which sparked questions over whether the Parisians might rethink their winter strategy.

Luis Enrique had already ruled out the Georgian winger's injury forcing the club into the market. Ahead of the 2-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the eighth round of the French league, the PSG manager insisted his squad could absorb the loss of two or three key men.

"There is no injury that justifies the need to sign new players," the Spanish coach said. "I said at the start of the season that we can withstand the injury of two or three important players and their absence."

He went on: "But it is clear that we remain attentive to every opportunity to sign a new player if we see that we have a genuine need for him. It is always our responsibility to monitor the opportunities available during the transfer window."

The Gharbi option

With no clear move for an attacker to cover Kvaratskhelia, PSG are instead banking on Mika Gharbi, who netted his first goal for the club against Olympique Lyonnais on Monday.

Maza, meanwhile, has made a flying start to the season at Bayer Leverkusen. Three goals and three assists in 10 matches tell the story, yet all that sparkle won't be enough to tempt the French club into a January move.

Should PSG strengthen in the winter, the report suggests they may look at a young player with huge potential and a modest price tag, and not necessarily an attacker.

German outlet "Sky Germany" see it differently, claiming Paris's interest in Maza runs deeper than idle speculation. The French club have, they say, "shown concrete interest" in the 20-year-old, and his camp are well aware of it.