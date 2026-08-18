Anxiety has swept through the corridors of Bayern Munich over the fitness of young star Jamal Musiala, after he suffered a fresh health scare and collapsed on the pitch during the friendly against Heidenheim. The scenario repeated what had happened to him just three days earlier.

The Bavarian side were in friendly action today when, in the 66th minute with the score locked at 2-2, Musiala suddenly went down. His team-mates gathered around him in a scene that recalled the worrying incident at the end of last week, according to "Sky Sports".

As had been the case the first time, the Germany international quickly regained consciousness and walked off the pitch on his own feet towards the dressing rooms, substituted immediately to preserve his safety.

All this comes three days after Bayern Munich beat Leipzig 3-1 in a friendly. The closing moments of that match saw breaths held when Musiala collapsed suddenly after scoring, before the club's management issued reassuring medical reports.

Max Eberl, the club's sporting executive, had confirmed after the first incident that the player was in good condition and that initial examinations revealed no serious health problems. The collapse, he explained, was a fainting spell brought on by heat stress and dehydration, with the match played in temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius.