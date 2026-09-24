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imago-sport-1083645037.jpgLe Pictorium
Loai Mohamed
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Concern or calm? Real Madrid's stance revealed after first injuries of the international break

Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Turkiye vs France
Turkiye
France
UEFA Nations League A
I. Konate
Spain
Türkiye
France

Konaté leaves the France camp due to a "slight sprain" in the knee

Real Madrid are relaxed over Ibrahima Konaté's injury, even after the France defender left the "Les Bleus" camp with a slight sprain to his right knee. The Spanish club are now preparing further tests to pinpoint his exact condition.

Konaté's problem had sparked some concern at the Bernabeu, but that worry faded fast once the player was assessed by France's medical staff. According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", they stayed in constant contact with Real to update them on his progress.

France's officials refused to gamble on the defender. Even though they described the injury as slight, they sent him back to the Spanish capital to continue his recovery.

Real Madrid got the details of Konaté's condition first-hand. The player will now undergo fresh tests at the club to establish the extent of the knee injury and how long he could be sidelined.

None of this has triggered alarm inside the club. Current assessments don't rule out Konaté featuring against Villarreal on 10 October at the "Santiago Bernabéu".

UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

His return date hinges on how the knee responds over the coming days. Everything waits on the results of the new tests and a verdict on whether he's fit to play.

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