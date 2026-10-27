Renowned German journalist Marcel Reif says it could be weeks before Vincent Kompany returns to the Bayern Munich touchline. The Belgian manager collapsed at the club's training ground on Friday and remains in hospital.

While watching a Bayern Munich Under-23s training session last Friday, Kompany collapsed. An air ambulance helicopter even arrived on the pitch, though it wasn't needed.

After the collapse, an ambulance took the former Manchester City player to hospital, where he remains. According to German media, Kompany has a viral infection.

Reif believes Kompany's recovery could take months rather than weeks. "This is not just a mild cold. This is serious. My wife is a doctor, and she told me that. So let’s stop speculating. Even an ordinary cold usually affects the heart muscle. This is serious," he said.

Speaking to Sport BILD, Reif added that he hopes not to see Kompany for a while. "I don’t want to see him for a while, hear anything from him or anything like that. Let him recover in peace; that’s what matters. Everything else is secondary. Bayern will manage. What is far more important is that he makes a full recovery," he concluded.

On Monday evening, Harry Kane also offered his manager words of encouragement. The Englishman won the Ballon d'Or and wished Kompany well in his speech.

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga, level on points with Borussia Dortmund. The two clubs face each other on Saturday evening.