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Barcelona star Lamine Yamal received treatment from a physiotherapist for an ankle problem during the warm-up ahead of the clash with Villarreal today, Sunday, causing a moment of concern within the Catalan side.

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Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that Lamine Yamal sparked some concern before kick-off in Barcelona's match against Villarreal, after he needed treatment from a physiotherapist.

The Catalan side's star began the warm-up as normal but had to stop after a few minutes. He took off his boot and the physio massaged him for several minutes.

The problem didn't get any worse. Lamine pulled his boot back on, resumed the session as normal and finished the warm-up shooting at goal with no worrying signs.

In the end, it looked like nothing more than a passing scare. Yamal started the match as normal.

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Hansi Flick has leaned heavily on him this season. He has become one of the most regular members of the starting line-up, and his attacking influence is hard to replace.

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Yamal has played in all 16 of Barcelona's matches across all competitions up to 22 November, starting every one. Nobody in the squad has played more minutes than his 1,355.

That constant reliance has put the spotlight back on managing the young player's physical workload, particularly with so many domestic, continental and international commitments.

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Last October, Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" reported that Barcelona's coaching staff believe Yamal knows how to manage his effort on the pitch. That explains how he can keep going for long periods without showing fatigue to the same extent as some of his teammates.

His fitness also came under scrutiny during November's international break. He missed Spain's match against the Czech Republic with pain in his right knee, before returning to feature against England.

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According to Spanish newspaper "El País", Barcelona also felt he needed rest, given the minutes he had racked up for the club since the start of the season.

It all underlines the responsibility resting on Barcelona's coaching staff as they handle one of their most important attacking weapons. Keeping him fit is a key part of the team's plans in a season where domestic competitions overlap with European and international commitments.