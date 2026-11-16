Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Concern and optimism: Barcelona training brings Flick mixed news

Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona begin their preparations today, Monday, for the clash with Villarreal, which will take place next Sunday in round 13 of La Liga.

Advertisement

According to Sport newspaper, Jules Koundé is still missing from training, while Dani Olmo has rejoined his teammates.

Koundé's recovery is dragging on longer than expected. Information obtained by "Sport" shows the French defender still hadn't returned to group training as of today, Monday.

His absence has raised eyebrows. The hope had been that the days without competition would let him shake off the pain he has been suffering.

Koundé sprained his left ankle on 17 October against Real Betis. Initial estimates suggested he'd miss around a week. Today, 16 November, marks exactly 30 days since that injury, four weeks and two days, and he still hasn't regained the feeling of readiness he needs to train normally.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The warning signs came early. After the Real Betis match, Koundé was seen getting off the team bus with a very noticeable limp.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches

  • Athletic BilbaoEspanyol

    Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol

    ExpressVPN
  • Deportivo AlavesDeportivo de A Coruna

    Deportivo Alaves vs Deportivo de A Coruna

    ExpressVPN
  • Rayo VallecanoValencia

    Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia

    ExpressVPN
  • SevillaReal Betis

    Sevilla vs Real Betis

    ExpressVPN
  • Real MadridCelta Vigo

    Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

    ExpressVPN
  • BarcelonaVillarreal

    Barcelona vs Villarreal

    ExpressVPN
  • Racing SantanderReal Sociedad

    Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad

    ExpressVPN
  • OsasunaMalaga

    Osasuna vs Malaga

    ExpressVPN
  • GetafeAtletico Madrid

    Getafe vs Atletico Madrid

    ExpressVPN
  • LevanteElche

    Levante vs Elche

    ExpressVPN

Once the swelling in his ankle went down, the Frenchman discovered for himself that the pain hadn't gone away and that the injury would need more time than first thought.

Inside the club, the expectation was that the international break would give his recovery the final, decisive push. With no match pressure and time to work individually, conditions looked right for him to rejoin group training this week. That step is still on hold.

Advertisement

Koundé is determined to return as quickly as possible. But whether he makes the squad for Villarreal depends on him training with his teammates and responding well to the gradual increase in training loads. With six days to go until the match, his situation remains undecided.

Dani Olmo: the good news from training

Advertisement

For coach Hans Flick, the good news is the return of Dani Olmo. The midfielder trained with the rest of his teammates today, Monday, after almost four weeks out with a left adductor injury he picked up on 20 October in the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Initial estimates put his recovery at around a month, but his progress in recent weeks has been very positive and he's now in a position to return to training with the team.

Advertisement

The international break let Dani Olmo work on his fitness without having to rush or put pressure on the timeline set for his recovery.

Now the plan is to use the coming sessions to restore Olmo's feel for the game and his rhythm of competition.

Advertisement

The club are counting on him being available for next Sunday's match against Villarreal. His response to group training will decide whether he gets final medical clearance to return to action.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

View Author Profile