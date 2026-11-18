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The partnership between Angelo Angelo and VfB could end prematurely after the current season.

Tensions are reportedly growing between Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart and midfielder Angelo Stiller. Sport Bild reports that Stuttgart officials have raised allegations against the 25-year-old.

Officials reportedly said at a supervisory board meeting that Stiller could "show more diligence". The central midfielder is said to do little more than is required on the pitch. His demeanour has drawn criticism too: Stiller is reportedly no longer fulfilling his role as a leader and "repeatedly brings his team-mates down through the negative way he speaks to them".

Yet according to Sport Bild, Stiller remains "unquestioned and respected" by his team-mates, although he is no longer on the players' council alongside Deniz Undav, who was appointed captain before the season.

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Some officials are reportedly unhappy with Stiller, and talks over a new deal have yet to begin, with his contract expiring in 2028. The former Bayern Munich player's future at VfB is "uncertain", with a summer transfer "conceivable for both sides".

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Prominent clubs abroad have repeatedly been linked with Stiller in recent months . Juventus, the Italian record champions, are among them. According to Sport Bild, Brighton & Hove Albion, currently the Premier League's big surprise package , also tried to sign Stiller in the summer. He reportedly did not want to join them because he can play in the Champions League with Stuttgart in 2026/27. He could not do that with the Seagulls.

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Just a few days ago, Tuttosport reported that Stiller was a leading candidate to succeed Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric (41) at Milan, Juventus' Serie A rivals. Modric is considered unlikely to stay beyond the summer.

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How much did Angelo Stiller cost when he joined VfB Stuttgart?

Stiller currently has no agent after parting ways with Volker Struth of the 'Sports360' agency. Despite speculation about potentially lucrative moves to the Turkish Süper Lig or North America's Major League Soccer, he cannot envisage either at this stage of his career. He also feels comfortable in Stuttgart.

VfB signed him from Bundesliga rivals 1899 Hoffenheim for €5.5 million in summer 2023. He has since become a regular starter and key player, and has made nine appearances for Germany's senior side.

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Stiller was part of Germany's squad for the disappointing World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico this summer. He played in the final group-stage match against Ecuador but has not been selected by new national team coach Jürgen Klopp since. An adductor injury has kept him out since late October and is likely to rule him out of at least this weekend's Bundesliga match against newly promoted Schalke 04.

Stiller has made twelve competitive appearances for VfB under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß this season, providing four assists.