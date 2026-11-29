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Barcelona's Dani Olmo praised his side's performance in their match against Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga on Sunday.

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Barcelona left no doubt they can dominate the La Liga title race, thrashing Deportivo La Coruna 5-1 on Sunday. Hansi Flick's men put on an attacking show and pounced on Real Madrid's slip against Alaves to tighten their grip on top spot and stretch the gap to the chasing pack.

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Olmo said: "I'm happy with the team's performance. We need to improve, especially when it comes to keeping clean sheets, and that's what we're working towards."

Olmo, who made way for Rodri in the 57th minute, added: "They kept working. We knew they would press hard in our half. That's football. It's a game of mistakes."

He was full of praise for Pedri and the solutions his team-mate offers on the pitch.

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He explained: "Pedri no longer surprises us. He's a complete player, both with and without the ball. He's everywhere on the pitch. He gives us a lot and he'll keep doing so."

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As for Barcelona's second goal, which he scored himself, Olmo said: "I knew Gordon would put the ball there, and I just had to focus on it."

How Barcelona's five-goal win unfolded

A perfect start caught the hosts cold and set Barcelona on their way in this Matchday 14 clash. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring inside 90 seconds, finishing off a slick move he started by exchanging passes with Pedri. His low cross was meant for Dani Olmo, who cleverly let it run, wrong-footing the Deportivo goalkeeper as it rolled into the net.

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Deportivo hit back quickly. Aubameyang levelled in the ninth minute, latching onto Nsongo's pass and winning a physical battle with Pau Cubarsi before firing past Juan Garcia with his right foot.

Barcelona soon restored their lead. Dani Olmo rose to meet Gordon's cross from the left and headed home in the 20th minute, and the Catalans went in 2-1 up at the break.

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The second half belonged to Barcelona. Raphinha made it 3-1 in the 50th minute, meeting an accurate cross from Lamine Yamal after Deportivo left the far post unmarked. That gave Flick's side a comfortable cushion and left the hosts with a mountain to climb, as the Catalans kept dominating possession and creating chances.

The hosts tried to cut the deficit, but Barcelona remained the more dangerous side. Raphinha grabbed his second, and the team's fourth, in the 83rd minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Kounde's pass towards Gordon rebounded off the Deportivo defence. The Catalans kept up the pressure until the final minutes and never gave their opponents a real chance to regroup or threaten the result.

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Raphinha rounded off the rout with the fifth in the second minute of stoppage time, converting a superb pass from Lamine Yamal. That's 18 goals for the season, four clear of Kylian Mbappe in the scoring charts. The Brazilian keeps producing impressive attacking displays, and they've made him one of Barcelona's standout stars this season and a serious contender to finish as the competition's top scorer.

The win strengthens Barcelona's grip on top spot. They now sit five points clear of Atletico Madrid (ahead of their meeting on Wednesday), having capitalised on Real Madrid's defeat to Alaves. Deportivo La Coruna, meanwhile, remain stuck in 13th with just one win in their last nine league games. The pressure is mounting as their results keep sliding and they drift further from the competitive places.