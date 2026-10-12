Competition for Hakimi? Chelsea open to selling Paris target

Chelsea are warming to the idea of selling one of their defenders in the coming period, with Paris Saint-Germain circling. A move would hand him the chance to compete with Achraf Hakimi for the right-back slot in Paris.

According to Tribuna, Chelsea will now listen to suitable offers for right-back Malo Gusto, having slapped a valuation of around £75 million on the player during the last summer transfer window.

Officials at the London club are more willing to discuss the offers on the table for the 23-year-old France defender. That shift could open the door for PSG to get the deal done.

Gusto's versatility across the backline is what caught the French champions' eye. It gives a coach extra options in his line-up, not least at right-back, where Morocco's Achraf Hakimi currently sits.

Xabi Alonso's side have made Gusto feel comfortable, but the defender wants guarantees over regular starts. That could yet shape his future in west London.

Since arriving from Lyon, Gusto has racked up 141 appearances in a Chelsea shirt, scoring three goals and laying on 18 assists across all competitions.

No official offer from Paris Saint-Germain has surfaced yet. But Chelsea's readiness to listen could tempt the French club into a move as they weigh up strengthening their defensive options, and Gusto's eventual decision will hinge on his chances of playing and his role in the team.