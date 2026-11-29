Como vs Juventus is the standout fixture in round 13 of the 2026-27 Serie A season. Kick-off is at 8.45pm at the lakeside Sinigaglia Stadium.
On paper, Como and Juventus are both contenders for a Champions League place. The hosts lead Juventus in the table on 26 points, though they sit fifth. Their win over AEK Athens in Europe has given Cesc Fabregas' side a boost. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have 21 points after two wins and a draw in their last three games. Victory over Omonia has also restored their attacking confidence.
Como vs Juventus
Scorers: -
Como vs Juventus: official line-ups and match details
Como vs Juventus
Scorers: -
Como (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Milla, Perrone; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas.
Subs: Vigorito, Sanchez, Kempf, Caqueret, Diao, Dossena, Lahdo, Kaiki, Goldaniga, Ricci, Smolcic, Liberali, Addai, Papaccioli.
Manager: Cesc Fàbregas
Juventus (4-4-2): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí, Celik; McKennie, Sarr, Koopmeiners, Cambiaso; Kolo Muani, Woltemade.
Subs: Neto, Pinsoglio, Gatti, Kelly, Conceicao, Zhegrova, Douglas Luiz, Boga, Alajbegovic, Ekhator, Rugani, Cabal.
Manager: Luciano Spalletti.
Referee: Mariani
Booked: -
Sent off: -
Goals and key moments
0' Kick-off at Sinigaglia Stadium is at 8.45pm
Match info, stats and minute-by-minute commentary here