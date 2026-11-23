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Cesc Fabregas, the Como manager, spoke at a press conference ahead of their match against AEK Athens on matchday five of the Champions League league phase: "I'll do as Alvini did against Milan and stick to my ideas. Of course, there are games we need to know how to manage to win, but I won't change everything good we're doing. I'm proud of our last game against Cagliari, when there were so many new things: players returning from international duty, the fact that I was up against a friend, Da Cunha playing as an attacking midfielder instead of Paz in a role he hasn't played much. Then Ricci and Liberali started and did well, and Lahdo came on and did well. All of that shows you the team are there, that they know what they want to do and how to do it."

The Spanish coach continued: "I like stability and knowing how to control everything, even though it's difficult. Today, I still want to hear that Alvini is a great coach. That's identity and courage, even though he lost 5-1. When you lose, you're no good. When you win, you're a phenomenon. You need balance. Football is changing, of course, partly thanks to referees blowing their whistles more, with fewer people staying down on the ground. That tactic no longer works. It's a positive turning point for the Italian league, which is becoming one of the two or three best in Europe."

He added: "Nothing changes for us. We're a small club who know exactly who we are. There's a fantastic atmosphere at Mozzate. We know our strengths and weaknesses. We can't control what people say. We have to be stronger and manage our emotions. People are talking much more about the lads, and that also helps them mature. If they want to be top players, they have to know how to handle that too. It's all still at a very early stage. We're focused on the journey, not the destination."

On Couto: "We signed him because he can play in that role too. He did it at Girona and Dortmund, so that's also an option. The team are doing well. We have the same players as in the last game. Someone from the Primavera will join the squad. We're calm and know we have to follow our path without rushing."

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On their opponents: "The Greeks are a great team. They caused Real and Shakhtar problems, they're physically strong and have a great mentality. We'll have to be very efficient."