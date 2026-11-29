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Como have an unannounced target for the winter transfer window, and sporting director Ludi is pursuing it discreetly. Cesc Fabregas is playing down the problem and asking the doctors how long Moise Kean will be out, but the search for a replacement continues.

After contact over Monza's Varela, another candidate has emerged in recent days, according to Fabrizio Romano. Como rate him highly, although his situation may have changed: Emmanuel Emegha.

What Fabregas said about Kean: Ahead of the match against Juventus, Cesc Fabregas did not rule out signing a replacement for Kean, but wants the doctors to take responsibility for the decision:

"We need to understand how long Kean will be out. The doctors need to say honestly how long he will be out. If we need to do something, we will, but if we think Kean will return sooner, we'll carry on as we are and I'll take responsibility for saying I wanted two strikers. If you keep a third striker who has no room to play, as happened with Ivan Azon, you no longer know what to say to him. We were unlucky that Moise got injured. We take responsibility, and if one day we have to play with 6-7 midfielders, we will."

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No extravagant spending: Como want to be prepared, but will not spend a huge sum on a replacement for the Italian centre-forward. With financial fair play restrictions coming into force at the end of the year, the club are looking only at loans or much cheaper options for January.

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Contact over Emegha: That rules out Varela, as Monza will not let him go on loan or at a cut-price fee. According to Fabrizio Romano, contact with Chelsea over Emmanuel Emegha has intensified. Strasbourg bought him from Sturm Graz in 2023. The French club, part of the BlueCo group, then sold him to Chelsea last summer for €25 million.

The Dutchman, born in 2003, had made little impact this season, prompting the contact. Now things are changing.

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His situation has changed: A lengthy thigh injury kept him out of many matches for the side coached by Xabi Alonso. He has been available for the last three games and has returned to doing what he does best: scoring goals.

The Blues have lost three games in a row, but Emegha has scored three goals in those three matches. His brace in the 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest gave his team hope of a different result. Much could change at Chelsea between now and January. If Emegha keeps scoring at this rate, though, the Blues are unlikely to let him leave willingly.