Como vs Juventus: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

European momentum collides in high-stakes Lombardy duel

Sunday night’s Serie A action delivers a high-stakes collision on the shores of Lake Como between two clubs riding midweek European highs and chasing Champions League qualification.

Getty Images

Cesc Fàbregas’ Como 1907 sit on 26 points - five clear of Juventus - boasting an unbeaten home league record (W4, D1) and a defence that has conceded just 10 goals in 12 matches. Having dispatched Cagliari 2–0 last Saturday behind headers from Jacobo Ramón and Lucas Da Cunha, the Lariani backed it up on Tuesday by edging AEK Athens 1–0 in the UEFA Champions League via Luis Milla’s second-half winner.

Getty Images

Awaiting them is a Juventus side finally clicking into ruthless attacking rhythm under Luciano Spalletti. After blowing away Venezia 4–0 in 18 explosive second-half minutes last Sunday, the Bianconeri (21 points) overturned an early deficit to rout Omonoia FC 4–1 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With Como having completed a stunning 2–0 league double over Juventus last season - including a 2–0 triumph in Turin in February - Spalletti’s men arrive determined to exact revenge and slash the gap in the European race.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings