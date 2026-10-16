"They keep making the same mistakes. That is unusual at this level," the former goalkeeper said on the Sky programme "Triple - der Hagedorn-Fussballtalk".

Early goals left the German record champions on the back foot in draws with Augsburg (2-2) and Viking Stavanger (3-3), with some resulting from glaring lapses. Lehmann sees a pattern. "Last year in the Champions League, when it mattered, they also made these mistakes that you should not make if you want to win," the 56-year-old explained, adding: "If you defend well, you win."

Lehmann also identified a "communication problem" behind the mistakes and said Kompany had a part to play: "As a coach, I have to lead by example because the players do not talk to each other."

Vincent Kompany's position at Bayern Munich beyond doubt

The criticism is surprising. Few mistakes have been attributed to Kompany since he took charge in summer 2024, and the Belgian is valued for his clear, empathetic communication with the team. Munich's players and officials have said as much many times before.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 12:30 RBL

Kompany's record speaks for itself: two convincing German league titles, a DFB Cup title and two good Champions League campaigns (a quarter-final and a semi-final). In autumn 2025, Bayern extended the 40-year-old's contract by two years until 2029.

On Saturday, Bayern want to return to winning ways against Leipzig before facing last year's finalists Arsenal in the Champions League. They are currently two points behind the teams at the top of the Bundesliga table (SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund). Bayern also have an excellent chance of qualifying directly for the Champions League last 16.