Cold war after the World Cup: Argentina take revenge on Spain in their own way

Catalan singer Aitana is weathering a storm of criticism in Argentina over her open support for the Spanish national team at the 2026 World Cup. The row has spilled out of the stadium and into the worlds of music and art, and it now threatens her concert scheduled for next October.

According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", an Argentine clothing brand announced on social media that it would drop the name "Aitana" as its trademark. In a controversial statement, the brand said it "does not want any association with a name currently linked to a Spanish figure", and revealed it was rebranding as "Tini", after the famous Argentine singer.

From celebration to controversy

Aitana had performed during Spain's title celebrations in Madrid, where the Spanish federation hired her to sing "Superestrella", one of the national team's anthems throughout the tournament.

She backed the team openly across the whole World Cup. Spain lapped it up. Argentine fans, still smarting from a bitter defeat in the final, did not.

Losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain remains a harsh blow for Argentina. The defeat cut deep among some supporters, and the fallout has now reached beyond the pitch to the artists who cheered on the champions.

The Rosalía precedent

Aitana was not the only Spanish artist caught up in it. Singer Rosalía went through something similar when organisers postponed her tribute concert, set for last Thursday in the square of the Metropolitan Museum of Urban Art in Córdoba, "to preserve the safety of the artists". The decision followed a flood of abusive messages after she published a post criticising Argentina.

Rosalía eventually apologised for her comments. Aitana, though, never mentioned a rival team or criticised Argentina. She simply supported her own country, which is exactly why the criticism aimed at her has become the subject of such wide debate.

An uncertain future

All this may yet affect Aitana's concert in Argentina next October, with anger still simmering among some fans who have not got over the shock of losing the World Cup final.