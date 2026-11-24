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Despite mounting injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, the Jamal Musiala situation is dominating everything else at Bayern Munich. The club's powerful supervisory board have publicly confronted the player's management team, with whom they had enjoyed a close relationship. But who is behind it?

On Friday, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke to Sky on the sidelines of Bayern's home game against Cologne (1-1) and discussed Jamal Musiala's case . He dropped what little restraint honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had previously tried to maintain. Rummenigge's message was clear:

Musiala is unlikely to return to his absolute best any time soon. His neuronal dysfunction apparently causes episodes known as absence seizures at irregular intervals because his medication has not yet been adjusted quite right. Whether he will ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again is also in doubt. As a result, the 23-year-old's astronomical contract, which he signed in February 2025 and which reportedly guarantees him a basic annual salary of €25 million, must be adjusted. Rummenigge also noted that, in the current circumstances, no other club would be willing to sign Musiala.

It was a cold message. In the preceding days and weeks, Hoeneß and Dreesen had shown more tact, speaking of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were to call his contract into question now," Hoeneß had said, merely hinting at the issue . Nearly two weeks later, Rummenigge made it explicit.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What the dispute with Musiala's agents is about

Bayern now insist on that point. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, the club insist there was a gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß believes he reached with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer, following the diagnosis but before the player's first public collapses during friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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Hoeneß, at least, is said to believe there was a verbal agreement to sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern's senior figures now appear to believe that point has been reached.

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A report by Stern also suggests that the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's management have not adequately informed them about the player's true state of health and even suspect that specific details are being deliberately withheld.

According to consistent media reports that have not been denied, Musiala suffered another absence seizure in team training on Monday of last week. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later that week and ultimately felt compelled to act publicly. The club's own sporting leadership remained silent, including sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß is said to have sharply accused internally of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured a nightmare season. He has started just twice, with two goals and one assist, and a mysterious muscle injury sidelined him for eight weeks, although the club officially described it only as a "minor muscle fibre tear". The supervisory board, however, does not have to receive updates on a player's health from either the player or the sporting leadership.

According to SID, however, Schmid understood his agreement with Hoeneß to mean "only" that further talks would take place if Musiala's condition did not improve. Bayern's senior figures Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen now appear to have been trying to force precisely those talks with their public comments.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly Axel Springer's chief Bayern reporter and now part of Musiala's advisory team, visited the club's Säbener Straße headquarters to discuss the situation with Eberl, CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

That evening, Eberl told Bild that the two sides had held "very, very constructive talks". "We've actually been having very, very constructive, very, very good talks all along, for months now, or basically since it became known what was happening with Jamal. Of course, the latest developments were the reason for another meeting. The most important thing to come out of it is that we want to talk with Jamal, not about Jamal. There's been an awful lot of the latter recently," the Bayern sporting director said shortly before the squad flew to northern France for Wednesday's away game against Lille (9pm).

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Eberl stressed that they had reached a "consensus" to finally calm the debate: "We won't discuss these matters in public. Instead, we'll simply give the lad the support he deserves to get back to his level." All Bayern officials would abide by that "consensus" from now on.

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

The meeting at Säbener Straße was one of Schmid's rare public appearances. The lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS is Musiala's main point of contact, but usually works behind the scenes and avoids the spotlight. Through SW/SIDELINE, a brand he founded himself, he also advises coaches and officials. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade inside out. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly backed that view on Monday's edition of the paper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast. According to SZ, the deal earns the attacking player, who has endured such a difficult time of late, up to €30 million a year through various complex clauses and "side agreements" that, Schneider said, "Bayern themselves did not actually understand down to the last detail at the time".

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It is unclear what those clauses are. Musiala's contract does, however, appear to include a provision, hardly unusual in football, guaranteeing continued pay for six months in the event of illness. The law requires six weeks, but longer periods are common in professional football. In England, for example, players often secure continued pay for the entire length of their contracts, whether or not they are fit to play. Clubs insure themselves against that risk at enormous expense.

According to TZ, Bayern are unsettled because Musiala's camp chose and pays the two neurologists treating him, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the details of the diagnosis more closely.

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If it emerges that Musiala's camp withheld important medical details before his contract extension, it could have serious consequences for Schmid's agency, which has enjoyed a good, trusting relationship with Bayern for years. Such a revelation could damage its thriving business by calling the integrity of the player's management into question. Asked at Saturday's annual general meeting whether Musiala might have known about his illness before signing his contract in February 2025 and concealed it from Bayern, club president Herbert Hainer said: "I don't believe that at all."

Musiala may be the best known, but he is far from the only prominent Bundesliga player represented by 11WINS. Nor is he the only one with Bayern links, which is why the relationship between Schmid and the Munich club had always been described as good and trusting.

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To name just a few, there are also Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike all have Bayern ties, and Buchmann is still under contract there. Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn is another client.

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Bayern and Schmid's players: One divided the club's leadership, another proved a stroke of luck

Schmid is also Eichhorn's main agent, as he is Musiala's. Eichhorn sparked an internal dispute at Bayern last summer.

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Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then 16, as a priority signing and wanted to bring in the gifted central midfielder by triggering a release clause reportedly worth €9 million to €12 million. According to kicker, however, Hoeneß and Rummenigge vetoed the move. In addition to the transfer fee payable to Hertha Berlin, Schmid's agency had reportedly demanded a hefty €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn. All for a 16-year-old with just 19 senior appearances. Hoeneß would probably call that "madness".

Eichhorn eventually joined Bayer Leverkusen but has yet to make a single appearance for them. After doctors diagnosed a metabolic disorder following a severe gastrointestinal infection , Eichhorn initially needed hospital treatment and is now working his way back to fitness. He is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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On one occasion, the completely unexpected parting of ways between a player and Schmid's agency even proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi as his representative, he would very probably have received a brand-new three-year contract and an annual salary from the Munich club. "The signature is still missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to learn otherwise a few hours later.

None of the parties had wanted that outcome, but it proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl, for example, would probably have found his path to the first team and his breakthrough in a superb debut season blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have performed much as he has at Galatasaray, where the now 30-year-old moved on a free transfer. The huge excitement that greeted his arrival has since given way to deep frustration among the fans . Sane currently has exactly zero goal involvements in 16 competitive appearances.