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Despite mounting injury concerns and the drama surrounding Harry Kane, the Jamal Musiala situation is dominating Bayern Munich. The powerful supervisory board have publicly turned on the player's previously trusted representatives. But who is behind them?

Friday made Bayern's position clear. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge faced the Sky cameras at Bayern's home match against Cologne (1-1) and spoke about Jamal Musiala's case , dropping the caution that honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had previously shown. His message was blunt:

Musiala is unlikely to return to his best in the near future. His neurological dysfunction apparently causes intermittent absence seizures because his medication has not yet been adjusted quite right. Whether he will ever be the old "Magic Musiala" again is also in doubt. His astronomical contract must therefore be adjusted. The 23-year-old signed it in February 2025, and it guarantees him a reported basic salary of €25 million a year. Rummenigge also noted that, under the current circumstances, no other club would be willing to sign Musiala.

Rummenigge could hardly have put it more coldly. In the preceding weeks and days, Hoeneß and Dreesen had spoken instead of a "dilemma" for everyone involved. "Just imagine if Bayern Munich were to question his contract now," Hoeneß had said, hinting at the issue almost two weeks before Rummenigge's blunt remarks.

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Uli Hoeneß and the "gentlemen's agreement": What is behind the dispute with Musiala's agents?

Bayern now insist there was a Süddeutsche Zeitung-reported gentlemen's agreement that Hoeneß believes he reached with Musiala's agent Christian Schmid at Tegernsee in the summer. It followed the diagnosis and came before the player's first public collapses during friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim .

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Hoeneß understands the verbal agreement to mean they would sit down and adjust Musiala's contract if his illness prevented him from returning to his previous level. Bayern's senior figures now appear to believe that point has been reached.

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A report by Stern also suggests that the supervisory board, including Hoeneß and Rummenigge, suspect Musiala's representatives have not adequately informed them of his true state of health and even believe specific details may have been deliberately withheld.

According to consistent media reports that have not been denied, Musiala suffered another absence seizure in team training last Monday. The supervisory board reportedly learned of it only later in the week and ultimately felt compelled to act publicly. The sporting leadership's silence was another factor. That includes sporting director Max Eberl, whom Hoeneß reportedly accused internally, in no uncertain terms, of six months of "inaction" over the matter .

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Musiala has endured an injury-hit season. He has started only twice, scored two goals and provided one assist. A mysterious muscle injury sidelined him for eight weeks, although the official description was only a "minor muscle tear". The supervisory board does not, however, have to receive updates on a player's health from either the player or the sporting leadership.

According to SID, however, Schmid understood the agreement with Hoeneß to mean "only" that further talks would take place if Musiala's condition did not improve. Hoeneß, Rummenigge and Dreesen apparently sought to force those talks with their public comments.

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On Tuesday, Schmid and Tobias Altschäffl, formerly Axel Springer's chief Bayern reporter and now part of Musiala's advisory team, visited Säbener Straße to discuss the situation with Eberl, CEO Dreesen and president Herbert Hainer.

That evening, Eberl told Bild that the two sides had held a "very, very constructive conversation". "In fact, we've been having very, very constructive, very, very good conversations all along, for months, or basically since it became known what was happening with Jamal. Of course, the latest developments were another reason to meet. The most important thing to come out of it is that we want to talk with Jamal, not about Jamal. There's been a great deal of the latter," Bayern's sporting director said shortly before the squad flew to northern France for Wednesday's away match against Lille (9pm).

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Eberl stressed that they had reached a "consensus" to calm the debate: "That we don't discuss these matters in public, but simply give the lad the support he deserves to get back to his level." From now on, all Bayern officials would abide by that "consensus".

Who is Jamal Musiala's agent and what are his links to Bayern Munich?

Schmid rarely appears in public, but he attended the meeting at Säbener Straße. The lawyer and managing director of the agency 11WINS is Musiala's main point of contact, though he usually works behind the scenes and avoids publicity. Through SW/SIDELINE, a brand he founded himself, he also advises coaches and officials. Sandro Wagner, for example, has been a client since 2026.

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An anonymous, purported industry insider describes him in Tuesday's Stern report as "cold and ruthless", but also as someone who knows his trade exceptionally well. From the player's perspective, the contract Schmid negotiated for Musiala in February last year was a "masterpiece".

Philipp Schneider of the Süddeutsche Zeitung indirectly backs that assessment in the newspaper's "Und nun zum Sport" podcast on Monday. According to the SZ, various intricate clauses and "side agreements" bring the attacking player, who has had a difficult time of late, up to €30 million a year. Schneider says Bayern "did not actually understand them down to the last detail at the time".

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It is unclear what those clauses are. Musiala's contract does, however, appear to contain a provision, hardly unusual in football, guaranteeing continued pay for six months in the event of illness. The law requires six weeks, but longer periods are common in professional football. In England, for example, players often secure guaranteed pay for the full term of their contracts, whether or not they are fit to play. Clubs protect themselves against that risk with extremely expensive insurance policies.

According to TZ, Bayern are unsettled because Musiala's side selected and pays the two neurologists treating him, while no club doctor has been allowed to examine the details of the diagnosis more closely.

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If Musiala's camp withheld important medical details before the contract extension, Schmid's agency could face serious consequences. It has maintained good, trusting relations with Bayern for years, and any questions about the integrity of the player's representatives would damage a thriving business. At Saturday's annual general meeting, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen denied that Bayern officials suspected Musiala had known about his illness before signing the contract in February 2025 and concealed it from the club.

Musiala may be the best known, but he is far from the only prominent Bundesliga player represented by 11WINS, or the only one with Bayern links. Schmid and the Munich club have generally enjoyed a good, trusting relationship.

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Other clients include Eintracht Frankfurt's Can Uzun and Robin Koch, Borussia Dortmund's Maximilian Beier, the internationally sought-after Nicolo Tresoldi and former Bayern prospect Paul Wanner, who now plays for PSV Eindhoven. Tarek Buchmann, Maurice Krattenmacher and Wisdom Mike also have Bayern connections. Buchmann is still under contract there. The agency also represents Bayer Leverkusen's Kennet Eichhorn.

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Bayern Munich and Schmid's players: One split the club's leadership, another proved a stroke of luck

Schmid is Eichhorn's main agent, as he is Musiala's, and Eichhorn sparked an internal dispute at Bayern last summer.

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Eberl had identified Eichhorn, then 16, as a target and wanted to sign the highly gifted central midfielder via a release clause reportedly worth 9 to 12 million. But Hoeneß and Rummenigge reportedly vetoed the move, according to kicker. On top of the transfer fee payable to Hertha BSC, Schmid's agency had reportedly demanded a substantial €10 million signing-on fee for Eichhorn. He was 16 and had played just 19 senior matches. Hoeneß would probably call that "madness".

Eichhorn ultimately joined Bayer Leverkusen, but has yet to play a single game for them. Doctors diagnosed a metabolic disorder following a severe gastrointestinal infection , and he initially needed hospital treatment. He is now working his way back to fitness and is expected to make his Leverkusen debut after the turn of the year.

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On one occasion, a player's completely unexpected split from Schmid's agency even proved a stroke of luck for Bayern. Had Leroy Sane not decided in May 2025 to switch from Schmid to Pini Zahavi as his representative, he would very likely have received a brand-new three-year contract with an annual salary from the Munich club. "The signature is all that's missing. We'd like to do it, and so would Leroy," Eberl said at the time, only to learn otherwise a few hours later.

Nobody involved had wanted that outcome, but it worked in Bayern's favour. Had Sane stayed, Lennart Karl's route into the first team and his breakthrough in a superb debut season would probably have been blocked. Sane, meanwhile, might have performed as he has at Galatasaray, whom the now 30-year-old joined on a free transfer. The excitement surrounding his arrival has given way to considerable frustration among supporters . Sane has exactly zero goal contributions in 16 competitive appearances.