Cody Gakpo's international break is over. The 27-year-old forward went off injured during Serbia v the Netherlands (1-2) on Sunday and examinations have shown that he will not be able to play for the time being. He is therefore returning to his club Liverpool, the KNVB have announced.

Gakpo ran into trouble early against Serbia. After a heavy tackle from Sasa Lukic, who was shown a yellow card, the forward stayed down in pain.

He tried to continue, but a few minutes later it was clear he could not carry on. Ruben van Bommel replaced him.

"Gakpo is unavailable for the remainder of the international break," the KNVB said on Monday. "The forward went off injured in Sunday's away match against Serbia (1-2) and is returning to his club Liverpool. No replacement will be called up for Gakpo."

Xavi still has Van Bommel and Noa Lang among his options on the left wing. Crysencio Summerville could also do a job there.

Rik Elfrink knows that Gakpo will have to spend 'several weeks' on the sidelines. According to the Eindhovens Dagblad journalist, that emerged from examinations in Eindhoven.

The Netherlands still have two matches to play during this international break. They face Greece in Thessaloniki next Thursday, before hosting Serbia at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven on Sunday.