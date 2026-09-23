Coda’s struggles and Longo’s instructions: how Catania are getting on in Serie C

Shocking start, then a slow recovery. But this side is a long way from the one Domenico Toscano took to the Serie C play-offs last season, before Ascoli knocked them out in the semi-finals and then went up. Emilio Longo's team are still struggling to absorb the new manager's instructions, even if the last few matches have shown signs of improvement.





THE START - They suffered two heavy defeats in their first three games, at home to Inter Under 23 and away to Monopoli, then crashed out of the Coppa Italia with a poor 3-0 defeat against Savoia. A slow recovery followed, with wins over Cosenza and Picerno, before two more setbacks arrived: the shock home defeat against Emmausso's former side Scafatese and another game at the Massimino, this time a draw with Barletta.





THE BALANCE SHEET - The record stands at two wins, two draws and two defeats, with ten goals scored and eight conceded. Eleventh place, one point off the play-off spots. That is nowhere near good enough for a team that, on paper, has to be among the favourites, especially at a club where Serie B has been missing for 11 years.





THE REINFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN - Even so, the club did strengthen significantly, bringing in Roberto Insigne, striker Massimo Coda, a sensational signing for Serie C, Edoardo Masciangelo, Flavio Russo, Fabrizio Caligara and Nicolò Cavuoti. Right now, above all, the former Samp and Cremonese forward has yet to deliver, partly because of a few fitness problems. But the potential to emerge as a leading force is certainly there.















