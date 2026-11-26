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Ajax resume their Conference League campaign at home to FC Thun on Thursday. Coach Míchel Sánchez has named his side for the European clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, which kicks off at 18:45. His XI contains several surprises.

Marc ter Stegen returns in goal after being left out against ADO Den Haag, with Ajax facing an important week. Thilo Kehrer starts at right-back and Owen Wijndal at left-back. Dies Janse and Daley Blind form a surprise centre-back pairing.

Youri Baas and Davy Klaassen appear set for a rest, while Yves Bissouma is ineligible. Sofyan Amrabat starts as the holding midfielder, with Julian Brandt and Rayane Bounida tasked with providing the creativity.

Míchel gives Oliver Edvardsen a chance on the right wing. Marcos Leonardo gets another opportunity to show what he can do as the central striker, with Abdellah Ouazane providing the service from the left.

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The Spanish coach said at a press conference on Wednesday that Julian Brandt and Anton Gaaei could not play two full 90-minute matches, but the Germans have nevertheless been given a starting place. Jorthy Mokio will be unavailable for some time because of injury.

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Next matches AJX Conference League 12:45 THU

Ajax had little trouble against ADO on Sunday, winning 3-0. That leaves them just one point behind leaders PSV in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

FC Thun sit ninth in the Swiss league, placing them in mid-table. They narrowly lost 3-2 to second-placed Young Boys last weekend.

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Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Kehrer, Janse, Blind, Wijndal; Bounida, Amrabat, Brandt; Edvardsen, Leonardo, Ouazane.

FC Thun line-up: not yet known.