Club impose immediate jumping ban on supporters after worrying finding

German second-tier side VfL Bochum have with immediate effect imposed a jumping ban on their supporters in the East Stand. The club have taken the decision after it became clear that certain movements by fans can cause "significant vibrations" in the standing section in question.

Bochum play their home matches at the Ruhrstadion, which is due to be modernised in the relatively short term. In sections N2, O, P and Q of the East Stand, fans regularly jump rhythmically with great intensity, but that is no longer allowed.

Sky reports that the club made the decision on the basis of a report by the engineering firm that will carry out the modernisation of the Ruhrstadion. The report states, among other things, that certain movements can lead to "significant vibrations".

While the load-bearing capacity of the stands is guaranteed, simultaneous movements by fans, such as rhythmic jumping, can cause a so-called "trampoline effect". That effect can make the stand in question noticeably bounce up and down.

Rather than close the stand immediately, Bochum have introduced a jumping ban. From 11 October, when the home match against Arminia Bielefeld is scheduled, rhythmic jumping will no longer be permitted. Spontaneous movements, after for example a goal, will remain allowed.

Now the club are urging fans to comply with the new rule to prevent stricter measures being applied, such as closure of the stand. Around 10,000 fans sit in the East Stand.

The planned renovations to the Ruhrstadion are due to be completed in 2028. Supporters may then be allowed to jump as they used to. Bochum, meanwhile, have started the season with seven points from six matches, good enough for ninth place in the 2. Bundesliga.