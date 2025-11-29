How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LA Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks to start the highly anticipated NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Dallas dominates on the glass with 45.5 rebounds per game compared to the Clippers' 40.7, but the Clippers are scoring marginally more at 112.2 points per game as opposed to the Mavericks' 109.5. The Mavericks have 23.8 assists per game, while the Clippers have a slim advantage at 24.

Dallas leads with 6.3 blocks per game as opposed to the Clippers' 4.8, while the Mavericks are at 8.2 and the Clippers are at 8.3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date November 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LA Clippers team news

James Harden is shooting 45.1% from the field and an amazing 90.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 27.9 points per game.

Ivica Zubac averages 11.5 rebounds per game, comprising 7.8 defensive and 3.7 offensive rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard is shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 23.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Bogdan Bogdanovic Hip injury Day-to-Day SF, Derrick Jones Jr. Knee injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

D'Angelo Russell averages 21.4 minutes per game, averaging 4.8 assists and 2.4 turnovers.

P.J. Washington is shooting 43.6% from the field while averaging 15.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Cooper Flagg is shooting 45.1% from the field and averaging 15.9 points, 3.1 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Dereck Lively II Foot injury Out SG, Kyrie Irving Knee injury Out

LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The LA Clippers have dominated the Dallas Mavericks in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. Los Angeles has demonstrated tremendous offensive consistency, as seen by a high-scoring 133-127 win on November 15, 2025, as well as dominant performances of 135-104 on April 6, 2025, and 114-91 on April 5, 2025.

The Clippers have demonstrated poise and late-game execution even in closer games, as demonstrated by their 118-95 victory on December 20, 2024. Dallas' single win during this period was a convincing 113-97 victory on December 22, 2024, demonstrating that they can compete when their defense performs well.

The Mavericks will need a better defensive performance to turn the tide, but the Clippers might regain control if they maintain their offensive rhythm, given their recent momentum.

Date Results Nov 15, 2025 Clippers 133-127 Mavericks Apr 06, 2025 Clippers 135-104 Mavericks Apr 05, 2025 Clippers 114-91 Mavericks Dec 22, 2024 Mavericks 113-97 Clippers Dec 20, 2024 Clippers 118-95 Mavericks

More NBA news and coverage