That precious win at Barcelona handed Real Madrid a huge lift, and now the Royal club want to build on it and keep the good results coming. The joy of the Clasico carried a sting, though. One of Mourinho's key men picked up an injury that could keep him out of the next match.

Real Madrid return to La Liga action next Sunday away at Racing Santander, the first of three consecutive road trips before the international break.

Jose Mourinho's players put in a fine shift against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, walking away with a win that lifted the mood around the club. Federico Valverde's condition cast a shadow over the preparations for the next game, however.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Valverde is still feeling the pain of the injury that forced him off in the second half against Barcelona, having played much of the first half in discomfort.

Next matches SAN LaLiga 10:15 RMA

His condition has improved gradually over the past few hours, but he hasn't fully recovered. That leaves him a doubt for the Racing Santander clash, even if the signs point towards him making it.

The Uruguayan completed individual training at Valdebebas as part of his rehabilitation, and he faces a final test in tomorrow's session to settle whether he can feature against Racing Santander at El Sardinero.

Real Madrid's staff are treating his situation with caution. He matters hugely to the squad, and Mourinho has no desire to risk him before he's back to full physical sharpness.

The numbers lay bare just how much they lean on Valverde this season. The midfielder, who wears the club's first captain's armband, has racked up 1,071 minutes across 13 matches in all competitions.

In La Liga he has started all ten rounds so far, clocking up 801 minutes. That makes him one of the most reliable and influential names in the manager's plans.

Reassuring news regarding Guler and Courtois

Training handed Mourinho some good news elsewhere, with both Arda Guler and Thibaut Courtois taking part normally.

Courtois shook off the influenza that ruled him out of the Barcelona clash a few days ago, rejoining group training and putting himself in contention for the next match.

Fit again after a normal session, Guler also hands the staff extra options before the Racing Santander trip.

Mourinho's thinking stretches well beyond Racing Santander. Real Madrid face a busy week that demands careful handling of the players' fitness, not least with three straight away games to navigate.

It all starts at Racing Santander next Sunday, before the Royal club head to the Greek capital Athens to face AEK on 4 November and then round off their run as guests of Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday 7 November.

Three fixtures in quick succession force the staff to manage the workload carefully and spare the key men, with the international break looming.

Caught between the urge to build on the Barcelona win and the fear of losing one of their sharpest weapons, Real Madrid wait on Valverde's final test. It will decide whether the Uruguayan midfield captain can soldier on through a crowded schedule, or whether Mourinho rests him to avoid aggravating the injury.