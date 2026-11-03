Clash with Atletico Madrid: referee appointment not a good omen for Bayern Munich

The appointment does not bode well for the German record champions: the 37-year-old lawyer and bailiff has refereed three of their competitive matches, and Munich lost all three.

Letexier, who refereed the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England (2-1), most recently took charge of Munich's defeat to Benfica Lisbon (0-1) at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Before that, Munich lost with him in charge against Lazio Rome (0-1) in the first leg of the 2023/204 Champions League round of 16 and against Feyenoord Rotterdam (0-3) in the 2024/2025 Champions League group stage.