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Clash with Atletico Madrid: referee appointment not a good omen for Bayern Munich

Champions League
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich

Top French referee Francois Letexier will officiate Bayern Munich’s Champions League match away at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

The appointment does not bode well for the German record champions: the 37-year-old lawyer and bailiff has refereed three of their competitive matches, and Munich lost all three.

Letexier, who refereed the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England (2-1), most recently took charge of Munich's defeat to Benfica Lisbon (0-1) at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Before that, Munich lost with him in charge against Lazio Rome (0-1) in the first leg of the 2023/204 Champions League round of 16 and against Feyenoord Rotterdam (0-3) in the 2024/2025 Champions League group stage.

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