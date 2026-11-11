Clarence Seedorf runs into major problems at Corinthians after just one month

Corinthians have again failed to pay Clarence Seedorf and Memphis Depay, according to several Brazilian media outlets. The club missed last Saturday's payment deadline.

Late salary payments are nothing new at Corinthians. Memphis has repeatedly had to wait for his money and recently even had to reach an agreement over the overdue payments.

Now the club have again failed to honour the agreements. Seedorf, who has been in charge at Corinthians since the beginning of October, has yet to receive his first salary payment.

Beyond salaries, the club are three months behind on image-rights payments to part of the squad. Bonuses and prizes for matches played in the Brazilian championship and the 2026 Copa Libertadores also remain unpaid.

Last summer, the club also missed payment deadlines for player transfers, prompting FIFA to impose a transfer ban and a fine of one million euros.

Corinthians have paid a fourth of the FIFA fine, but are still a long way from resolving all their outstanding problems.

On the pitch, things are little better for Corinthians. Seedorf's club sit 17th in the league, below the dreaded relegation line.