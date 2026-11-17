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Jürgen Klopp inadvertently predicted the 5-0 win over the Netherlands, echoing a viral hit from the 2014 World Cup.

"Ideally, we'll score five," the national team coach joked on ARD before Germany's Nations League clash with arch-rivals the Netherlands. Germany's 5-0 (1-0) win in Berlin seemed to confirm Klopp as a "fortune teller".

"We have a good feeling, but we don't know," Klopp said before making his "prediction", apparently with the group standings in mind. A five-goal win, as was clear before the "final", would secure first place in the group stage. That is exactly what happened, though Klopp had stressed: "It'll be hard enough to score one."

Klopp's side delivered their biggest win over Oranje since 1959 with a thrilling display. He admitted: "I wouldn't have dared wish for that." Presenter Esther Sedlaczek pressed him: "You had a feeling..." Klopp grinned broadly and replied, "Yes, yes, yes."

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The Sportschau video of his comments received tens of thousands of likes online and drew countless comments from euphoric fans. Some asked "oracle" Klopp to predict the lottery numbers or the next World Cup title while he was at it.

The clip recalls a legendary video from the 2014 World Cup. A German supporter was asked how the semi-final against Brazil would turn out while heading to the supermarket with a Brazilian supporter. "Well, it'll be a tight 7-1," he said at the time. He was right.