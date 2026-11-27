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Al-Ahli head coach Marino Pusic, who is Dutch, has refused to accept that his side's inconsistent results are a sign of declining form. He insisted that fixture congestion and fatigue have been among the main factors affecting their performances recently, ahead of Saturday's clash with Al-Taawoun in the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League.

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Pusic's comments come at a sensitive time. Al-Ahli threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Qatar's Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, a painful defeat that revived criticism of the Dutch coach. It also raised fresh questions over whether the team can maintain tactical stability and string results together.

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Asked by the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat at the pre-match press conference why Al-Ahli can't consistently produce strong performances and win matches, Pusic pointed to the runs of positive results his side have already put together. They won five in a row at one stage, he noted, then four in a row at another.

Pusic cites Bayern and Paris to explain the slip-ups

Playing a match every three days places a heavy physical burden on the players, the Dutch coach said, and results in football can't always be predicted. He put the defeat to Al-Shamal down to fatigue and luck.

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Pusic then turned to Europe's big clubs, noting that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also slipped up in their matches. His point was simple: even strong teams drop points and lose games.

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Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 12:30 ALT

Al-Ahli will keep working hard and keep faith in their abilities, he added, rather than giving in to the pressure of recent results. The aim is to return to winning ways and get through the current spell.

What did he say about Al-Ahli's season so far?

Pusic defended his work at the club. He took charge late and wasn't present for the team's pre-season training camp, yet he believes the results so far are positive and reflect the work that has gone in.

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He also recalled the recent 3-1 win over Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Beating a strong rival, he said, reinforces his belief in what the team are doing, and Al-Ahli remain in contention in every competition they're playing in.

A warning about Al-Taawoun's strength

Pusic expects a tough test in the next fixture. Al-Taawoun are enjoying a good run of results in the league and are also competing in the AFC Champions League Two, he said, proof that they have talented players capable of posing a threat to their opponents.

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Going into the match, Al-Ahli sit fourth in the Saudi Pro League on 24 points, with Al-Taawoun 17th on five. The Jeddah side will need to make home advantage and the gap in quality count, taking all three points to ease the pressure on their coach.