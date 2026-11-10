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Bayern Munich appear set to fill the role formerly held by head of scouting Nils Schmadtke from within.

According to kicker, the German record champions want to overhaul their scouting operation. Before they finalise a plan for the future, however, Christoph Kresse, who has served as chief scout since the spring, is expected to succeed Schmadtke at least temporarily.

Bayern announced at the beginning of November that they had parted ways with their head of scouting "by mutual agreement following talks based on trust". Schmadtke's contract runs until 31 January 2027, after which he will leave the club. His deal had originally run until the summer of 2027.

The split with Schmadtke came as no surprise. His leadership style had drawn internal criticism. In Munich, the son of former Bundesliga goalkeeper and manager Jörg Schmadtke was regarded as a close confidant of board member for sport Max Eberl. The two had previously worked together at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

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As head of the scouting department, Schmadtke oversaw scouting for both the first team and the youth teams. According to kicker, Bayern could once again bring scouting together at the campus on Säbener Straße, making a conventional department head unnecessary.

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Christopher Vivell's name has repeatedly come up in connection with Bayern since Schmadtke's departure. According to the report, however, Manchester United's current chief scout is no longer under consideration in Munich. Vivell is a close confidant of Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, having worked with him at RB Salzburg.

With several former RB officials, including Freund, Jochen Sauer, Richard Kitzbichler and Bernhard Seonbuchner, already at Bayern, the club's leadership appear to believe they don't necessarily need another employee with a Red Bull background in a senior club position.