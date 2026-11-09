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cm grafica chivu inter 2026 27 2 1 deskGetty Images / Calciomercato
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Chivu: “The derby defeats? You have to know how to bounce back, not get depressed”

Inter

The Inter manager Cristian Chivu spoke in Parma as he received an award of merit at the 48th Sport Civiltà award ceremony.

"What can the team do? Inter can improve."

On stage at the Teatro Regio, Chivu added: "The derby defeats? Those are games you have to play. Seasons are long. You know there are always ups and downs, and that it takes a lot of work, patience and sacrifice. You also need to know how to pick yourself up, how to stick together and how to share the same objective.

And do everything to achieve it, knowing that you can fall but that how you react is also important. We don't get carried away when things go well, just as we don't sink into depression when they don't. We keep doing everything we can to maintain the competitiveness needed to bring a season we want to be important to a successful conclusion."

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ATA

ATA

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

INT

INT

Chivu also spoke about his time at Parma: "I arrived full of enthusiasm, grateful for the trust Parma had placed in me and aware of the responsibility that came with the objective. It went well, through hard work, togetherness and humility. Coming back to Parma is a pure emotion, I have to admit. I tried to give everything I had. A city like Parma and a team like this deserve big stages."

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