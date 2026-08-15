Chelsea wrapped up their pre-season with a valuable 3-1 win over Spanish visitors Real Sociedad in Saturday's friendly at Stamford Bridge, sending out positive signals as the London side prepare to begin their official campaign.

New signing Morgan Rogers opened the scoring early, striking in the 9th minute after Chelsea had established a clear advantage from the off.

It was the perfect start for the Englishman on his debut, following his summer move from Aston Villa for 137 million euros.

Chelsea controlled the tempo through the opening minutes. Then Real Sociedad hit back late in the first half, Jon Aramburu levelling in the 45th minute to send the sides in at 1-1.

The hosts did not wait long to regain the lead. Brazilian striker Joao Pedro found the net just two minutes into the second half, then added a third in the 77th minute. His brace sealed the win and boosted the team's confidence ahead of the new season.

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign on 24 August against Fulham. Real Sociedad, by contrast, enter the new season in lower spirits after a third straight defeat, following losses to Toulouse and Cologne, and ahead of their La Liga opener against Real Betis on 21 August.