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Giorgio Chiellini, the former defender and current Juventus executive, discusses the club today, the gap between Italian football and the Premier League, and his Juventus playing days under Conte and Allegri, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Giorgio Chiellini, now Chief Club Affairs Officer of Juventus, spoke on the Business of Sport podcast: "If you consider that Bournemouth, with all due respect, can spend much more than Juventus today, and if you'd told us that ten years ago, we'd all have laughed at the idea...". Tuttosport reported his comments.

The gap with the Premier League

"I'm curious to see what the situation will be in five years. The only ones who can compete with the Premier League are not leagues, but individual teams. We can name Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona".

Young players and managers

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"By not investing in talent development. We're a country of defenders and great talents, but now we have neither true defenders nor great talents. We have excellent managers, but we also need good development from the grassroots up. We've had many Italian managers who have also won the Premier League: Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini".

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The Euro 2021 final

"We had players like Bonucci, as well as me, who played in that match. We knew how important it was to say, 'Calm, calm, calm,' and the coach certainly knew it. That's what we said at the end of the first half. We knew the pressure on England was very high, and it still is. The England team always face intense pressure from the media and the fans, especially at home. It was an advantage we knew we had, and we made the most of it".

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Juventus today and the Agnelli family

"I believe the management we have today can help the club return as soon as possible. The family is the guarantee of continued victories. The family that has owned the club for a hundred years is a guarantee for the fans, the players and the club. Juventus are unique because they have belonged to the same family for more than a hundred years. It's a characteristic we must emphasise and preserve. Juventus will win again. We'll all be there celebrating together".

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Chiellini and Juventus

"It's not a question of loyalty. It's a question of feeling part of a family. I work for Juventus, handling institutional relations. My role is Chief Club Affairs Officer. I handle relations with the league, the federation, European Football Clubs, UEFA and FIFA, as well as an area covering training and innovation within Juventus as a club".

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Conte and Allegri

"The two managers of my career are Conte and Allegri. Two very different leaders, but both great leaders. They are different managers, with enormous leadership and personality, expressed in different ways. With Conte we developed a very good understanding, on and off the pitch, with qualities that complemented each other perfectly. But we played with both a back four and a back three. We could have played in different ways. It's the quality of the players that makes the difference. Tactics are something you can create and tailor, like a made-to-measure suit, to the team you have available".

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The Champions League finals

"In 2017 we went into it with great confidence in our abilities. It wasn't arrogance. It was our second final in three years and we'd had an excellent campaign. We were stronger than two years earlier, especially in terms of the character needed to reach a final. Around the time I graduated, I played against Barcelona twice, in the quarter-finals, and scored a goal. It was probably the best week of my career".

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Cristiano Ronaldo

"Being Cristiano Ronaldo's captain was wonderful. Welcoming the best player and the best goalscorer is always a good thing. He didn't train more than the others in terms of volume, but he trained harder than them. When things got more difficult, he raised his level. He always did that. He was a player in a different class, one of a kind. In the biggest matches he was always ready and made the difference. He was also a leader on the pitch. He didn't need to say much. A few words were enough. He was very respectful, trained well and, when we needed him, he always delivered".